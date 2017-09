LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – One way to stay healthy is “getting your heart pumping” and this Saturday the American Heart Association, along with local sponsors, will host the Lansing Heart Walk at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Thursday on 6 News This Morning Heart Walk Chairman Mike Maddox stopped in to talk with 6 News anchor Justin Kree about the event.

Justin is a stroke survivor and will be emceeing the event this Saturday morning. The gates open at 8:30. Watch the video above for more details.