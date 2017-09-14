Skubick: Candidate Schuette defends his term limit plan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Republican candidate for governor Bill Schuette is in day three on his campaign and 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick had a spirited exchange with the candidate in East Lansing during which Mr. Schuette says he likes a proposed changed to the term limit law.

And he’s off.

Sixteen more months of pressing the flesh and Republican candidate Bill Schuette is calling himself the “jobs governor”.

As opposed to former candidate Jim Blanchard who was the “jobs-jobs-jobs candidate”.

Mr. Schutte during his campaign announcement never described himself as a career politician.

Some suggest that in the post-Trump era, being a career politician is the last thing Trump voters want.

Mr. Schuette prefers the term “experienced”.

“I make no bones, no apologies for the experience I bring on day one.”

He denies the suggestions that if the media calls him a career politician Trump voters wont vote for him.

“Nonsense. Everybody knows that I ride the Republican brand,” Schuette insists.

Without naming names, Mr. Schuette says he did not unendorse Mr. Trump as lt. governor Brian Calley did.

For years Mr. Schuette has favored a part-time legislature but he has not signed the Brian Calley petitions.

Is the reason that if he signs he is helping Calley?

“Oh, unfortunately your question is misplaced. Your supposition is wrong,” Schuette explained.

For the first time Mr. Schuette says he likes a possible change to the states’ term limit law.

“I like longer term limits where you might have it for maybe 14 years and do all that in the state House or the state Senate.

Let’s see what the term limit folks say about that.