Serial purse snatchers arrested for retail fraud, other charges

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – A 75-year-old woman became the victim of a purse snatching at the DeWitt Meijer on September 12. The suspect ran out of the store with the victim’s purse and climbed into the back seat of a red car and it sped off. There were several witnesses to the crime and they followed and yelled at the suspect who continuously told them to back off. Police arrived within minutes but the car and suspects were already gone, the area was checked but no one was located.

DeWitt Meijer Loss Prevention provided video of the suspect and stated other Meijer Stores in the Lansing area have had purse snatchings with the same suspect.

On September 13, Officer Rennaker and Detective Schaberg were dispatched to the Family Dollar for a retail fraud that just occurred. Officer Rennaker located the suspects, a 46-year-old Lansing man and a 37 year old Potterville woman, and detained them.

Detective Schaberg recognized the woman as the suspect from the DeWitt Meijer purse snatching.

A search warrant was obtained and Officers located purses and a credit card belonging to the victim of our crime.

Both suspects were arrested for Retail Fraud and various other charges. Other Law Enforcement Agencies will also be pursuing charges for crimes in Eaton and Ingham Counties.