New partnership announced for Lansing area brain injury treatments

OKEMOS, Mich – There are some changes in how brain injury treatment is delivered in the Lansing area.

The Ingham County Medical Care Facility on Dobie Road and Origami Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center have partnered to form “Origami at Dobie Road”.

The partnership will offer specialized brain injury sub-acute care in the Lansing area.

The union brings together three of Mid-Michigan’s non-profit leaders in rehabilitation and includes Burcham Hills, with whom both facilities have an existing affiliation.

“Having brain injury patients able to receive this type of specialized 5-star care here in the Lansing area is directly aligned with our mission here at Dobie Road which is ‘Dedicated to Improving Lives’” said Mark Stevens, Administrator and CEO at Dobie Road. “There are so many local patients and families who will benefit from this partnership and quality of care.”

Origami at Dobie Road will provide 24-hour skilled nursing care along with physical, occupational, speech, warm water aquatic, vision, vestibular, and psychological therapies.