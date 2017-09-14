Judge puts city park road on hold for now

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is an update now out of Lansing on the city’s plan to put a road through a local park.

A judge has denied the city’s request for a directed verdict that would allow that road to be built.

If you recall the city owns the Groesbeck Golf Course.

It’s struggling financially and officials believe a new access road through Ormond Park will help.

The city owns both properties and construction began on an access road to the course clubhouse.

Those living near the park took legal action to block the new road saying it would make the park unsafe for local children.

This story will develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.

