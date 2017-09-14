Hillsdale man sent to prison for 9th time

HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – A Hillsdale man who had absconded from parole in Oakland County has been sent to prison for the ninth time.

Marcell Davis, 56, was arrested April 4 on charges of first degree retail fraud and has been held since then without bond.

His arrest in Hillsdale County stemmed from an investigation where 113 adult movies, valued at more than $1,600, were stolen from Family Video in Hillsdale.

All of the movies were recovered in Davis’ possession and returned to the store after his arrest.

At the sentencing the Hillsdale County Circuit Court judge highlighted Davis’ extensive criminal past by taking the time to read aloud each previous conviction on his record dating back to 1981.

In total, the judge indicated that Davis had nine prior misdemeanor convictions, 14 previous felony convictions, had been to jail 14 times, prison eight times and had violated terms of bond, probation or parole 15 times in the past.

His latest conviction in Hillsdale County marked his 19th theft conviction.

Davis was sentenced to 40-60 months in prison with no credit for time served since April because Davis’ latest violation took place while he was on probation.

