Cristo Rey offers prayers for DACA, donations for hurricane victims

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – At Cristo Rey Catholic Church dozens of people gathered to support two major events happening in our country right now.

They are helping those affected by the hurricanes down south and praying for those affected by the Trump administration’s push to end the Defered Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

The program protects undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as children from being deported.

Many who gathered at the church Monday night wanted to show their support for the children who came to the United States under DACA and pray for them as many face the fear of being deported.

Pamela Davis was in the church offering prayers and explained why the gathering is important.

“We are their voice..these are people that are very vulnerable because they come here without status..so they are very vulnerable under the Trump administration because he’s specifically trying to meet a quota for deportation and they will fall under that quota in which he is trying to meet and it is an unfair policy because like I said these are kids that came in voluntarily with family.”

In addition to sending prayers for children affected by DACA, members of the community were gathering donations to be sent down to Texas as a group of men plan to travel there to help those impacted by hurricane Harvey.