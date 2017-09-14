Amazon plans another new Detroit-area fulfillment center

By Published:
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Online retailer Amazon.com plans to open another new fulfillment center in suburban Detroit.

The Seattle-based company announced Thursday that the center will open next year in Macomb County’s Shelby Township and will bring 1,000 new full-time jobs. Workers will pick, pack and ship large items such as household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

The new jobs will bring Amazon’s workforce in Michigan to more 3,500, including employees at other fulfillment centers in the Detroit area and a corporate office in Detroit.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s