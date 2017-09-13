UPDATE: NO DEAL says President Trump as top congressional democrats claim an agreement on immigration

President Donald Trump points as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as he returns from Springfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

UPDATE (6:23 a.m.) – President Donald Trump is denying assertions by the two top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security without the wall he has coveted.

Trump sent out a series of tweets before daybreak Thursday taking issue with characterizations by Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of talks the group at a White House dinner Wednesday evening.

The President went on to say in a later tweet that “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.”

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – President Donald Trump and top congressional democrats have come to an agreement that would protect the rights of the 800,000 immigrants in the United States who benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA.

That agreement was announced by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, after their dinner with the president Wednesday night.

The deal does not include funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall.

It protects certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children, along with some border security enhancements.

This marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

