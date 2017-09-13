“Rock the Block” rolls into Lansing neighborhood

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This is the time of year when a lot of clean-up projects take place around the home.

Wednesday the Lansing Board of Water and Light caught up with Habitat for Humanity-Capital Region for the 2017 “Rock the Block” event.

The program helps rebuild local neighborhoods and works with residents to make it all happen.

This week the “Rock the Block” program was on the eastside of Lansing to make existing homes safer and more affordable.

Painting, repairing and landscaping are all things volunteers are doing to help.

Ron Fuller of Habitat for Humanity-Capital Region explains “the partnership of the neighborhoods and the community coming together and making such a big difference in such a short period of time for people who really do need the help.”

And that is not all they are doing this week.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy are doing energy assessments throughout the neighborhoods.

They hope this could reduce the amount of energy residents use and potentially save money.