Public invited to learn more about the plans to redevelop Lansing City Hall

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Lansing City Hall could soon be transformed into a new hotel and tonight, the public will get a chance to look at proposals for the project.

All four developers who submitted proposals for a new city hall included plans to feature a hotel in place of the current city hall.

One of the proposals would renovate the existing structure and transform it into a hotel.

Two of the proposals would renovate the existing structure and construct a new tower on the current City Hall plaza, ranging from 12 to 20 stories, each featuring a hotel.

The fourth proposal would raze the current structure and construct a 13-story building featuring a hotel and other uses.

All developers also submitted proposals for a new City Hall, including concepts to rehabilitate existing buildings or construct a new building at various downtown locations.

Developers will give presentations to the public tonight to unveil each of their plans.

It will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Hall C at the Lansing Center.

Each developer will have 45 minutes to outline their proposals. The times each developer will present is as follows:

5 p.m. will be Beitler Real Estate Services LLC

6 p.m. will be Karp and Associates LLC

7 p.m. will be Boji Group LLC

8 p.m. will be Urban Systems LLC

Mayor Bernero says the city’s internal review team is carefully analyzing each of the proposals and vetting the firms that submitted them, with the guidance from commercial real estate firm CBRE Martin and an outside review panel that includes experts in finance, law, real estate, economic development, and construction management.

The reviews are then expected to make a final recommendation to Mayor Bernero by the end of the month.

6 News will be at tonight’s presentations and have more for you tonight on 6 News at 11.