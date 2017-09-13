President Trump, top congressional democrats come to an agreement on immigration

President Donald Trump points as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as he returns from Springfield, Mo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – President Donald Trump and top congressional democrats have come to an agreement that would protect the rights of the 800,000 immigrants in the United States who benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA.

That agreement was announced by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, after their dinner with the president Wednesday night.

The deal does not include funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall.

It protects certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children, along with some border security enhancements.

This marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

