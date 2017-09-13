More Consumers Energy crews head south for power restoration work

Related Coverage Consumers Energy crews heading into path of hurricane to restore power

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Consumers Energy is sending an additional 130 employees and contractors Wednesday to help restore power to Georgia residents in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The crews left from Jackson and will join over 220 Consumers Energy employees and contractors already in Florida’s Boca Raton area performing restoration work.

Twelve lineworker crews and Consumers Energy bucket trucks, comprised of 36 individuals from a dozen service centers from Traverse City to Battle Creek, will be making the trek to Georgia.

The new group of lineworkers, damage assessors, supervisors, safety personnel and other field employees is expected to report to the Atlanta area by Friday and will be working for Georgia Power.

“We have all seen the images of utter devastation from Irma, and the reports we’re getting back from our colleagues already in Florida emphasize the need for more assistance in the region,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric operations. “We have been fortunate to receive assistance from out of state after severe weather in Michigan. Now it’s time for us to return the favor.”

The Edison Electric Institute, a national trade association of energy providers, says nearly 60,000 workers from across the United States and Canada are involved in the effort to restore power following Hurricane Irma.

Consumers Energy personnel are expected to remain in the state for up to two weeks, coordinating directly with Georgia Power.

There are now over 350 the number of Consumers Energy employees and contractors dedicated to Irma restoration.