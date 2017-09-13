Michigan Guard does about-face for Irma response

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan National Guard is pulling back troops being sent to Florida after being told they weren’t needed for Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

Some Michigan troops had already departed for Florida when a Guard official says the decision was made Tuesday to turn them around.

Lt. Col. Dawn Dancer says Florida officials decided they didn’t need additional Guard troops from around the country. The Michigan Guard had planned to send about 1,000 members to Florida.

Dancer says Michigan Guard leaders are monitoring Irma-related troubles in other states and will be ready to send troops elsewhere if needed.