Looking for a place to stay in the Greater Lansing area? More hotels are coming

Heavy construction is underway and more is planned near the intersection of Jolly and Okemos Road that’ll soon accommodate hundreds of people in search of a hotel.

Steven Soka with State Side Deli, known for its classic corned beef, says the future looks very profitable for nearby merchants already established like his.

“It’s been a very good and positive thing and we can’t wait to see what’s next and how it goes.”

A new Holiday Inn Express offering more than 100 rooms is less than two weeks away from opening its doors on Jolly Oak Road. Next door, a multi-purpose project that’ll include an apartment complex is starting to get built, and across the street a new Marriot Courtyard offering close to 100 rooms will be get a groundbreaking.

Mark Keiselbach, director of community development with Meridian Township, says the need is here and you don’t have to take his word for it.

“The folks we talk to say yes, and you know, these are national chains. They do their research and they believe there is a demand here for the market.”

Keiselbach says with Michigan State, Delta Dental, and Jackson National Life bringing-in tons of people for training and on-campus collegiate events — this untapped spot in Okemos is basically blowing up with new buildings.

“It has over the past few years. There is a lot of interest in this area for new development and redevelopment of projects.”

The type of growth nearby merchants like Soka says, is spectacular.

“It’s all good, and we’re ready to take care of all the new faces.”