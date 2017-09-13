Lansing Police Department: Look out for this phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department posted on their Facebook page about a phone scam happening making rounds locally.

A male person is calling and identifying himself as a Lansing Police Department “Detective” and states there is an unpaid ticket issue. The person asks to take care of the issue over the phone, requesting credit card information.

This is a scam and you should not give out any information.

Lansing Police Department is not calling on traffic matters, any and all traffic issue are directed to the 54-A District court.

