Greater Lansing holds public meetings on transit development project

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been a discussion for more than a year now: how to revamp sections of Michigan and Grand River Avenues, where thousands of people work, live and travel every day.

The Shaping the Avenue project started in 2016. It asked people in Lansing, Lansing Township, East Lansing and Meridian Township what changes they wanted to see in their hometowns.

According to Amy Groves, a project director at Dover, Kohl & Partners, one of the developers for Shaping the Avenue, the project has stepped into the next phase for many of the municipalities.

“We’re having events this week, one in each of the municipalities specifically looking at the corridor, the avenues and how the use of new development regulations and street design can really help to achieve the vision that’s been put forth in all of the plans so far,” Groves said.

The project covers an 8.5 mile corridor along Michigan and Grand River Avenues, stretching from the Capitol to Dobie Road in Okemos.

The City of Lansing presented its plans Wednesday at an open house, showing the public’s top picks for things like street design, lighting and signage.

6 News talked to Lansing Assistant Planning Manager Bill Rieske, about what the Shaping the Avenue project means for the city.

“Shaping the Avenue for the City of Lansing is more about actions within the right of way you know, how many bike lanes, parking lanes, those kinds of trade offs, wider sidewalks, etc,” Rieske said.

After a final day of public comment Wednesday, Lansing’s plans are set to be finalized, then sent to the mayor. If all goes well, construction could begin as early as 2021.

If you live in one of the other areas taking part in the Shaping the Avenue project, there are still public meetings going on this week and next week.

Here are those dates and times if you want to go weigh in:

City of Lansing: Planning in the Neighborhood

Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 4-7 p.m.

Allen Farmers Market

1611 E Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48912

Shaping Meridian

Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5-7 p.m.

Meridian Township Municipal Complex

5151 Marsh Rd., Okemos, MI 48864

City of East Lansing: Shaping East Lansing

Monday, Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m.

East Lansing Hannah Community Center

819 Abbot Rd., East Lansing, MI 48823