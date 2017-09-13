Grave humor: House next to cemetery has ‘quiet neighbors’

By Published:

DEWITT, Mich. (AP) – How’s this for curb appeal: A Michigan real estate agent selling a house next to a cemetery is promoting it with a sign that says “quiet neighbors.”

Shane Broyles says the message immediately came to mind when he saw the four-bedroom house in DeWitt, which is in the middle of the state near Lansing. He says his grandparents knew a man who lived next to a cemetery and joked about it.

Broyles told the Lansing State Journal that he hadn’t previously used humor to market a house. But he says “there’s not much point to life” without some fun.

The seller, Deborah Perrin, likes the “quiet neighbors” sign. She says she can guarantee there won’t be a new subdivision going up in the cemetery.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s