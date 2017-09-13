“Fable” Pet Of The Day September 13

Meet “Fable”, our Pet of the Day today. Fable is a 2-and-a-half year old female mixed breed. She looks like she has a lot of English Bulldog and some Boxer in her family tree. Fable is a sweet dog who enjoys a good back scratch! She has the best personality but her background is unknown because she is a shelter transfer. Fable weighs in at a healthy 70 pounds. She would prefer a home with older children and someone who is experienced with bulldog personality traits. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Fable by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-676-2020.

