Crime Stoppers: 3 attempts to identify, 1 wanted for felony offense

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Attempt to identify:

On August 30th 2017, two females entered a business on the 3200 block of South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and failed to pay for the services rendered. When the accused females were confronted by the store owner in the parking lot, they assaulted the store owner using their vehicle. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

On June 19, 2017 two unknown masked subjects robbed a business located on the 4400 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard in Lansing. Both subjects are believed to be black males in their early 20’s, and both subjects had dark colored semi-automatic pistols. Both subjects wore dark clothing. One subject was wearing black and yellow athletic shoes. The subjects left the scene on foot. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

On July 3rd 2017, an unknown male entered an apartment building on the 200 block of East Malcolm X Street in Lansing. The male forced his way into an apartment, and then committed an armed robbery. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

DCartese Dashawn Briggs is a 22-year-old black male who stands 5’06” tall and weighs 146 pounds. Roby has brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Briggs has a Felony Warrant for Contempt out of the City of

Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.