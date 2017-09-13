Crash closes part of Onondaga Road in Ingham County

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious car crash in Onondaga township in Ingham County.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. today on Onondaga Road just north of Stimson Road.

6 News photojournalist Dan Ray has been on the scene all morning.

There are multiple emergency vehicles still on the scene.

According to police this was a single vehicle crash.

The driver lost control and hit a tree and is in critical condition right now.

You can expect a portion of Onondaga Road to be closed for while investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.

