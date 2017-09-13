UPDATE: Lansing Township firefighters control house fire

UPDATE (6:30 a.m.) – Lansing Township firefighters report they have put out the house fire at the single family home on the 100 block of Brynford Avenue. Crews now are working to put out any hot spots that might remain in the house.

LANSING TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Firefighters from Lansing Township are on the scene of a house fire reported just before 6 a.m. in a west Lansing neighborhood.

The fire is at a single family house on the 100 block of Brynford Avenue in Lansing Township.

That’s just north of Waverly Junior High School on West Michigan Avenue.

Our 6 News crews at the fire report seeing heavy smoke pouring from the house.

There are no reports of injuries or what might have caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated this story online and on 6 News.