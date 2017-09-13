6 Sports Team of the Week: Okemos Chieftains Football

With a 49-0 win over Lansing Eastern on Friday, Okemos Football improved to 3-0 on the season, coach Jack Wallace expected his team to be improved this year, but the Chieftains dominating start has impressed him.

“It has exceeded the expectations by far, I knew they were a special group and I knew they would play well and perform well.” said veteran coach Jack Wallace, now in his sixth year with the Chieftains. “So they have just come together as one team and one unit and they are doing a tremendous job.” He continued.

Last year, Okemos lost 5 games by a total of 24 points, and that stuck with this team’s seniors, who made a promise to themselves that 20-17 would be different than years past

“There was a time during our banquet where coach is going through everything and me and Patrick were standing by each other and it was around November and we just said this time next year, we won’t be sitting here doing this banquet.” Said Okemos Senior FB and team captain Drew McGaughy

One third of the way into the new season and Okemos has already topped its 2016 win total, but if the Chieftains can get a win against Everett on Friday, they’ll be off to their first 4-0 start since 1998.

“Yeah that’s the old cliché that every football coach tells ya.” Wallace said with a wry smile. “We’re gonna take them one game at a time, so right now our focus is on Everett, they’re a quality football team and certainly they will give us enough motivation to understand that we gotta play our best.” He continued regarding the Chiefs Friday night matchup.

“I mean that’s always the goal but we have great teams around the area so we just gotta take it a week at a time and try to push forward.” added McGaughy.

