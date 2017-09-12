Unhappy moderate House Republicans complicate 2018 for GOP

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats are relishing the growing number of congressional Republicans deciding not to seek re-election next year.

The party out of power in both Congress and the White House sees disaffected moderate Republicans as a pathway to retaking the House.

A Michigan Republican, congressman Dave Trott, announced Monday that he won’t be seeking a third term. He joins other moderate Republican House members opting out of re-election, including Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Dave Reichert of Washington state and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida.

Each of those seats will be heavily contested by Democrats, and rumors abound of other GOP retirements still to come.

House Republicans are bowing out as GOP control in Washington fails to produce the unity or legislative victories that Republican leaders desire.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s