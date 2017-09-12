Okemos woman to be sentenced for tax fraud scheme

Related Coverage Woman to be sentenced for tax fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – Okemos resident Callista Chiwocha,64, is to be sentenced this morning in Federal District Court in Grand Rapids for her role in an income tax fraud scheme to defraud the government of $4.5 milliom dollars.

Chiwocha will be the 6th family member to be sentenced in the scheme in which FBI investigators say the Chiwochas (her husband Tapera Chiwocha was also to be sentenced today but died in July) and associates preyed on vulnerable homeless and disabled individuals.

Some of the victims were from local Lansing homeless shelters and were tricked into giving up their Social Security numbers and personal information.

The Chiwochas then filed fraudulent tax returns and deposited the proceeds into 23 bank accounts.