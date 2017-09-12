UPDATE: State tells pot shops to close by Dec. 15 or risk not getting license to operate

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.) – Michigan is giving medical marijuana businesses until Dec. 15 to close or potentially risk not obtaining a license under a new regulatory system.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced the decision Tuesday, and hours later a state board dropped a proposal to potentially force the dispensaries to shut down later this week.

The department says it has sole authority to promulgate rules and emergency rules to implement, administer and enforce a new state law.

It says giving dispensaries, which are operating under a legal cloud, three months to close allows them time to wind down and patients time to connect with caregivers.

The state hopes to issue licenses sometime in the first quarter of next year.

One board member is continuing to express misgivings, saying that the shops are illegal and should be closed quickly.

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.) – The state Medical Marijuana Licensing Board will not vote today to shut down dispensaries statewide ahead of a new licensing law taking effect in December.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s medical marijuana board will receive guidance on its authority to close dispensaries until the state begins issuing licenses under a new regulatory system.

Some board members expressed a desire to shut the shops at a meeting last month, sparking concerns from patients and others.

The board will reconvene Tuesday at the Eagle Eye Conference Center at Hawk Hollow in Bath to hear from the state’s Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation, which has been consulting with the state attorney general’s office.

Starting in mid-December, medical marijuana businesses will be able to apply for licenses to operate.

But some board members say existing dispensaries, many of which have been open for years, are illegal under a Michigan Supreme Court ruling and should be closed until licensing begins.

As of 2016, there were 218,556 medical marijuana card-holders in the state of Michigan.