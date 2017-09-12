UPDATE: No marijuana dispensary shutdown decision today

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.) – The state Medical Marijuana Licensing Board will not vote today to shut down dispensaries statewide ahead of a new licensing law taking effect in December.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s medical marijuana board will receive guidance on its authority to close dispensaries until the state begins issuing licenses under a new regulatory system.

Some board members expressed a desire to shut the shops at a meeting last month, sparking concerns from patients and others.

The board will reconvene Tuesday at the Eagle Eye Conference Center at Hawk Hollow in Bath to hear from the state’s Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation, which has been consulting with the state attorney general’s office.

Starting in mid-December, medical marijuana businesses will be able to apply for licenses to operate.

But some board members say existing dispensaries, many of which have been open for years, are illegal under a Michigan Supreme Court ruling and should be closed until licensing begins.

As of 2016, there were 218,556 medical marijuana card-holders in the state of Michigan.