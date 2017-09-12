Mixed report card for MSU, UM in top public university poll

(WLNS) – The annual U.S. News and World Report’s ranking of the top public universities is out and it’s an up and down story for Michigan’s top schools.

Michigan State dropped one spot to land at 33 in the ranking, tied with Florida State and North Carolina State.

The University of Michigan was rated much higher.

The magazine ranked the Wolverines as the fourth top public university in the U.S. for the second consecutive year.

The Big Ten scored well in the list.

Besides Michigan at number four, Wisconsin landed in the 12th spot, Penn State and Illinois tied for 14th position.

Ohio State is ranked 16th best college or university, followed by Purdue two spots down at 18.

Maryland holds down the 22nd rank while Rutgers and Minnesota tied at 25.

In 31st position is Iowa, then MSU at 33.

The top spot went to the University of California-Berkeley.

To calculate the rankings, U.S. News gathers data from each college on up to 15 indicators of academic excellence.

ONLINE: See the list