MIS launches relief effort for hurricane victims

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan International Speedway is beginning a effort they’re calling “Racing Towards Relief” to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The track is teaming up with four local grocery stores to collect supplies to send to those impacted.

When Hurricanes Harvey and Irma made landfall, the staff at the speedway recognized the need to help all those affected.

Now the speedway is asking for help from its local community members to assist the residents of Texas and Florida.

In an effort to make the donation process as easy as possible four local grocery stores have set up trailers for donations.

As people are shopping, they can put the items they want to donate in their cart.

During checkout people can indicate what items are to be donated.

The stores will load the indicated items into the trailers throughout the day.

Acceptable items include bottled water, diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, deodorant, feminine hygiene items, backpacks, markers, crayons, notebook paper, scissors and glue sticks.

Donations can be made at four different grocery stores from Sept. 12-14:

• Country Market – 11301 Brooklyn Rd., Brooklyn, MI 49230

• Polly’s Country Market – 2119 Ferguson Rd., Jackson, MI 49203

• Polly’s Country Market – 1255 S Main St., Chelsea, MI 48118

• Busch’s Fresh Food Market – 1450 W Chicago Blvd., Tecumseh, MI 49286

The organization World Vision International will assist in the transportation and distribution of all the supplies collected.

And updating a story 6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick reported Monday the speedway, along with Michigan Blood, collected 563 units of blood during Spirit of America Blood Drive.

Since its inception in 2002, the Spirit of America Blood Drive has collected more than 11,272 blood products, potentially helping to save more than 33,816 lives.

“It is important to us to help those in need and do our part to give back to our community,” track President Rick Brenner said. “We appreciate the efforts of everyone that volunteered, donated or participated in the Spirit of America Blood Drive. We have all seen the images and reports of the devastation from the recent hurricanes and it is important to provide some much needed relief.”

DONATE ONLINE: American Red Cross hurricane relief