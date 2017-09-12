Meridian Township Fire Department awarded grant for smoke, carbon monoxide detectors

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS) – Homeowners in Meridian Township may soon have access to new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, according to U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.

The Meridian Township Fire Department will receive $66,667 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The program funds the purchase of new combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in Meridian Township.

“Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are essential to protect families and save lives in emergencies,” said Fire Inspector Tavis Millerov, Meridian Township. “These funds will help our department purchase and install lifesaving combination fire and carbon monoxide alarms for residents as part of our overall Fire Prevention mission.”

The grant program has provided nearly $7.3 billion since 2001 for fire prevention and safety equipment.

“Investing in local fire prevention efforts goes a long way toward saving lives during emergencies,” said Senator Peters.

Senator Stabenow added “Our firefighters in Meridian Township put their lives on the line to protect our families and homes” while announcing the grant award.