Marijuana dispensary shut-down decision Tuesday

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A big decision could force medical marijuana dispensaries in Michigan to close for a little while.

The Medical Marijuana Licensing Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss shutting down pot shops in order for them to be eligible for the new state licensing system.

According to our media partners at M-Live, last year lawmakers passed legislation which will put the new licensing system in place by December.

The president of the board wanted to see dispensaries close by the middle of this month but that idea was put on hold and is scheduled to be addressed Tuesday.

Marijuana advocates want to keep the pot shops open so patients can still get their medication.

As of 2016, there were 218, 556 medical marijuana card-holders in the state of Michigan.

