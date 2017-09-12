Kid Rock to open Detroit arena amid protest, Senate talk

DETROIT (AP) — Kid Rock may have more to say about his political future while performing in the opening concert at Detroit’s new sports arena.

The musician opens the Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night after two months of teasing a potential Republican run for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

The National Action Network plans a protest because of Kid Rock’s past display of the Confederate flag during performances and his criticism of black former NFL player Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem. Kid Rock’s real name is Robert Ritchie.

Kid Rock’s publicist has said he will give fans exclusive insight on his political views and aspirations following his first song at Tuesday’s concert.

The arena is the new home for the NHL’s Red Wings and the NBA’s Pistons.