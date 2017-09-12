Inmate found dead inside cell at Ingham County Jail

By Published:

MASON, MI (WLNS) – An inmate in custody at the Ingham County Jail was found dead inside his cell this morning.

According to Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, 39 year-old Mark Kelly Rhodus from Monroe was found unresponsive in his bunk at 4 a.m. during hourly check.

Rhodus was assigned to the housing area of the jail. He also had a bunk mate who was in the cell at the time he was found.

Despite efforts from corrections officers and paramedics to revive Rhodus, they were unsuccessful.

The cause of death was not apparent and is under investigation.

Rhodus had been in the jail since August 3 on a contempt charge and an MDOC parole hold from Monroe County.

 

