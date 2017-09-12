House bills extend 0.08 drunken driving limit for 5 years

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Legislation up for a vote in Michigan’s Legislature would continue the state’s 0.08 blood-alcohol limit for drunken driving until 2023.

The limit is set to return to 0.10 in 2018, putting federal funding at risk unless lawmakers act.

Legislators first moved to the 0.08 blood-alcohol level in 2003 but have twice put a sunset provision in the law so the issue is revisited.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bills Tuesday. The legislation would then move to the Senate for future consideration.

READ THE BILLS: House Bills 4547-48

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s