“Gem” Pet Of The Day September 12

Meet “Gem”, our Pet Of The Day today. Gem is an 8 year old Boxer mix. She is deaf and one of the friendliest dogs you’ll meet. Gem loves to be around her people, especially when they understand the challenges of owning a deaf dog. Gem is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Gem by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

