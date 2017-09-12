Eaton County Board of Commissioners allows the public a chance to weigh in on proposed budget

CHARLOTTE, MI (WLNS) – As Eaton County works to balance it’s budget, officials are looking for ways to cut costs in an effort to find enough money to cover retirement health care benefits.

One way to do that, is through a proposal to cut a total of 26 positions at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and Tuesday night, the public got the chance to weigh in.

While no vote is being taken, a lot of people in the county are worried about this measure.

If county officials sign off on this measure, it would eliminate 18 deputies from the department’s road patrol and a couple who work in the dispatch and command center.

To get a better understanding of just how devastating this impact could be, 6 News got some numbers from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

The numbers reflect the amount of calls deputies respond to on an annual basis. Keep in mind, this includes both the county and out county, which is Delta.

.In 2016, there were 43,074 calls for service; Of those calls, 21,086 were for out-county response.

From January 1, 2017 to August 21, 2017, there were 28,059 calls for service. Of those calls, 12,759 were for out-county response.

Officials at the Sheriff’s Office said the week of July 31, deputies responded to 1,031 thousand calls for service.

The types of calls vary from responding to accidents, to domestic situations, to drug overdoses. Sheriff Tom Reich said the deputies are busy and making such cuts to the department would be devastating for not only police, but the community they service.

No action will be taken during Tuesday’s meeting, just a public hearing. It starts at 7 p.m.

