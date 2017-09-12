DEVELOPING: Father admits abusing children; pleads guilty in surprise court move

JACKSON, Mich – There has been a startling twist in the trial of a Spring Arbor couple accused of severely beating their two sons.

James and Tina Harbert are both facing first degree child abuse charges.

During testimony from one of the sons today James Harbert pleaded guilty to the three child abuse charges against him.

He said he didn’t want his children to go through the emotional testimony.

He admitted in court to abusing and injuring them.

Harbert will be sentenced October 26.

Meanwhile the child abuse abuse case against his ex-wife, the children’s mother, will continue.

