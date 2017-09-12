Developers to make their pitches for Lansing City Hall redesign

By Published:
Beitler Real Estate Services LLC

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The move to redevelop Lansing’s City Hall will take another step Wednesday night.

Four developers will make their presentations at the Lansing Center beginning at 5 p.m.

City officials also released additional details about each of the proposals today.

One of the proposals would renovate the existing structure and transform it into a hotel.

Two of the proposals would renovate the existing structure and construct a new tower on the current City Hall plaza, ranging from 12 to 20 stories, each featuring a hotel.

The fourth proposal would raze the current structure and construct a 13-story building featuring a hotel and other uses.

boji Developers to make their pitches for Lansing City Hall redesign
The Boji Group, LLC

Each developer will have 45 minutes to make their pitch.

There is an internal review team from the city analyzing each of the proposals.

The city team is assisted by commercial real estate firm CBRE|Martin and an outside review panel that includes experts in finance, law, real estate, economic development and construction management.

Those reviewers will make a final recommendation to Mayor Virg Bernero by the end of this month.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting in Hall C of the Lansing Center.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s