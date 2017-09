LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re looking for a job Burger King is hiring.

The fast-food chain has job openings all over the greater Lansing area.

And today the company is hosting a job fair, of sorts.

There are 1500 full and part-time positions available nationwide.

We did some digging and found openings at stores in Lansing, Alma, Dewitt, Holt, Okemos, Perry and St. Johns.

Burger King is looking for managers, team members and cashiers.

