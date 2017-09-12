Apple reveals new devices and features at special event in Cupertino

CUPERTINO, Cali. (WLNS) – Today was a big day for tech lovers as Apple announced a new lineup of devices.
Watch above for more.
CUPERTINO, Cali. (WLNS) – Today was a big day for tech lovers as Apple announced a new lineup of devices.
Watch above for more.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement