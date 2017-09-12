16 to split Fowlerville’s $1 million jackpot

What do you get when you divide $1 million by 16?

Sixteen very happy people. 

That’s how many people are in the lottery club that matched the first five numbers in the August 23rd Powerball. 

They bought the $1 million ticket at O’Connor’s Deli in Fowlerville. 

Assistant Manager Brandon Williams told 6 News the next day that was shocked to learn someone won such a big prize connected to O’Connor’s. 

“You never really expect to see that big of a winner,” he said. “It’s kind of like a myth that people win that.”

Michigan retailers sold two other $1 million tickets: one at Old West Tobacco in Novi and one at the Melvindale Liquor Market in Melvindale. 

The Michigan Lottery says the winners have decided not to do any interviews. 

But $1 million divided by 16 equals $62,500. That’s before taxes, of course. 

The winning numbers were 6-7-16-23-26. The Powerball was 4. It was the only number they missed. 

The $758 million jackpot was the second largest in American history. Only one person won it, making her the biggest lottery winner in American history. 

Three winners had to split the largest jackpot ever, which topped more than a billion dollars. 

