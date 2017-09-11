“Spirit of America” blood drives kicks off at MIS

By Published:
courtesy of Mlive.com

BROOKLYN, Mich (WLNS) – Today marks the 16th anniversary of the “9-11” terror attacks.

Once again Michigan International Speedway is hosting their annual blood drive.

First responders have teamed up with MIS for the “Spirit of America” blood drive.

All donations collected will be used for Michigan hospital patients.

The event is taking place at the MIS in Brooklyn from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Donors will also get a chance to ride around the racetrack and receive a free lunch.

If you’d like to participate you must register in advance.

REGISTER: Spirit of America Blood Drive

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s