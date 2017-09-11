“Spirit of America” blood drives kicks off at MIS

BROOKLYN, Mich (WLNS) – Today marks the 16th anniversary of the “9-11” terror attacks.

Once again Michigan International Speedway is hosting their annual blood drive.

First responders have teamed up with MIS for the “Spirit of America” blood drive.

All donations collected will be used for Michigan hospital patients.

The event is taking place at the MIS in Brooklyn from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Donors will also get a chance to ride around the racetrack and receive a free lunch.

If you’d like to participate you must register in advance.

REGISTER: Spirit of America Blood Drive