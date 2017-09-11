Skubick: Michigan’s top educator takes aim at bullies, vouchers and schools of choice

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The state’s top educator is blaming the personality and policies of President Donald Trump with creating a pro-bullying atmosphere in some Michigan schools.

Soon after the election of Donald Trump in November, school officials noticed that some kids started to bully students of foreign descent, calling on them to get out of the country.

State school superintendent Brian Whitson sent out a notice that the bullying must stop and he blames the president for having a personality and policies that allegedly encourage bullying.

“We have had issues around the state where bullying was done and i want everyone to know that cant be tolerated,” insisted Whitson. “It’s died down but sometimes with the president and his tweets and his campaign style rhetoric it comes back. So it is kind of an up and down thing.”

Some of this may be related to President Trump’s immigration pronouncements.

Whitson responds to that with “I think we have to have open arms and support for these students and set a tone of respect.”

Superintendent Whitson also disagrees with the president’s choice to be U.S. Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos from west Michigan.

She favors vouchers, he does not. She favors schools of choice, he does too but asserts they have not worked.

“Its probably taken us backwards overall,” suggests Whitson. “When a school district loses students what impact does it have on the kids still in that district?”

He adds if choice was so good, Michigan schools would be first in the nation.

And, of course, Michigan is not.

