Skubick: AG Bill Schuette to jump in 2018 governor race Tuesday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will announce at a barbecue fundraiser in his home town of Midland tomorrow that he is running for governor.

6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick reports the decision has been in the works for over a year and the Schuette campaign has decided now is the time to stop the speculation and make it official that he wants the Republican nomination for the 2018 race.

There is still speculation that Lt. Governor Brian Calley could be a candidate for the governor’s office but he hasn’t announced yet.

On the Democratic side there is a crowded field of announced candidates but the most discussed possibilities remain former state senator Gretchen Whitmer and trial lawyer Geoffrey Fieger.

Both have yet to announce their candidacies.

In a recent EPIC-MRA poll voters were asked if they recognized the leading potential candidates.

All of those polled recognized the governor but 48 percent said they didn’t recognize lieutenant governor Brian Calley.

24 percent failed to recognize attorney general Bill Schuette by name.

57 percent didn’t know former state senator Gretchen Whitmer and 9 percent didn’t know defense attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

