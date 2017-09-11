“Rousey” Pet Of The Day September 11

By Published:

Meet “Rousey”, our Pet of the Day today. Rousey is a 1-1/2yr old friendly girl who just had a litter a couple months ago. She’s tired of the “Mom” role and is ready for the relaxing, retired gal role. Life in the lap of luxury in YOUR lap! Her adoption fee is $50. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Rousey by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

