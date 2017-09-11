Mid-Michigan honors 9-11 victims, event rundown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We remember the lives of the nearly 3,000 people killed 16 years ago when terrorists attacked the United States.

Today we stand united in ceremonies across the country.

6 News was there this morning in Lansing as dozens of police, fire, first responders and others marched from the Lansing Center to Wentforth Park downtown for the city’s annual observance.

The memorial at Wentworth is a 10-foot “h-beam” salvaged from the World Trade Center and honors those who died in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Lansing Police chief Michael Yankowski remembers his visit to New York City “I had the opportunity to go down to ground zero a couple of weeks after the towers…and to have that visual embedded in my memory… I will never forget the sight that I saw..”.

In Holt, the city is hosting its 6th annual 9-11 Hero Run.

The event will help raise money for the National Network Organization for Veterans and the Great Lakes Burn Camp.

At 5:15 tonight participants will gather for a short remembrance of the attacks at the corner of Holt and Aurelius Roads.

The 5k run will start at 6:30 at the Delhi Township Fire Department.

In Mason Dart Bank will host the annual Mason Cares event to not only honor those who lost their lives in the 9-11 terrorist attacks but also to honor our local police and fire departments.

It will be held at James M. Pelton Memorial Fire Station on Ash Street in Mason, starting at 1 p.m.

A memorial service will also be held at 7 tonight.

Over in Brooklyn, first responders have teamed up with the Michigan International Speedway to host the 16th Annual Spirit of America Blood Drive.

All donations collected will be used for Michigan hospital patients.

The event is taking place at the MIS today from 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors will also get a chance to ride around the race track and receive a free lunch.

If you’d like to participate, you must register in advance HERE.

The Meridian Mall will host a memorial quilt showing today from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The project remembers victims by dedicating quilt blocks to all who lost their life.

It’s free and open to the public.