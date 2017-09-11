Mid-Michigan honors 9-11 victims, event rundown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan will remember and honor the lives lost on this day 16 years ago with several 9-11memorial events.

Lansing fire and police departments along with Mayor Virg Bernero will host a ceremony downtown at Wentworth Park.

That’s near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

The service starts at 8:30 this morning.

In Holt, the city is hosting its 6th annual 9-11 Hero Run.

The event will help raise money for the National Network Organization for Veterans and the Great Lakes Burn Camp.

At 5:15 tonight participants will gather for a short remembrance of the attacks at the corner of Holt and Aurelius Roads.

The 5k run will start at 6:30 at the Delhi Township Fire Department.

In Mason Dart Bank will host the annual Mason Cares event to not only honor those who lost their lives in the 9-11 terrorist attacks but also to honor our local police and fire departments.

It will be held at James M. Pelton Memorial Fire Station on Ash Street in Mason, starting at 1 p.m.

A memorial service will also be held at 7 tonight.

Over in Brooklyn, first responders have teamed up with the Michigan International Speedway to host the 16th Annual Spirit of America Blood Drive.

All donations collected will be used for Michigan hospital patients.

The event is taking place at the MIS today from 7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors will also get a chance to ride around the race track and receive a free lunch.

If you’d like to participate, you must register in advance HERE.

The Meridian Mall will host a memorial quilt showing today from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The project remembers victims by dedicating quilt blocks to all who lost their life.

It’s free and open to the public.