Michigan Republican announces he won’t seek re-election

David Trott
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Rep. Dave Trott of Michigan says he will not seek re-election.

In a statement Monday, the two-term lawmaker says serving has been an honor but he has decided that the best course is “to spend more time with my family and return to the private sector.”

The announcement comes on the heels of two other GOP retirements last week, with Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Dave Reichert of Washington state saying they will step down at the end of their terms.

Trott represents a district west of Detroit. Democrats, in the minority, hope they have a shot at winning back control by capitalizing on the GOP retirements and open seats.

