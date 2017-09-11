Michigan Guard sending 1,000-plus people to help after Irma

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Army National Guard is sending more than 1,000 soldiers to the South to help people affected by Hurricane Irma.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais says Guard members “are anxious to get down there” as soon as possible.

The Guard says it will be providing security, humanitarian assistance and aircraft maintenance. Approximately 425 soldiers from the 126th Infantry Regiment will first head to Camp Grayling in northern Michigan, pack equipment and then depart for Florida on Tuesday.

There will be dozens of vehicles and trucks in that convoy.

