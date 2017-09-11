Michigan first responders travel to Florida for rescue operations

By Published: Updated:
A street is flooded as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even before Hurricane Irma cleared out of the state of Florida a team of first responders from Michigan was traveling to aid in rescue operations.

A swift water task force of 45 firefighters and non-fire personnel trained in water rescues and searches left Sunday from Holly to assist in rescue and relief missions.

That number is in addition to the 1,000 Michigan National Guard troops deploying to Florida to assist in air and ground operations.

The deployments are the result of requests made for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The EMAC is an all hazards/all disciplines mutual aid compact between the states to provide consistent and coordinated response to emergencies and disasters across the nation.

“Michiganders stand with our fellow Americans dealing with the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” said Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

On Friday, Calley also signed an executive directive waiving hour and fuel restrictions as well as weigh station rules for motor carriers providing assistance to states affected by hurricanes.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s