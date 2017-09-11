Michigan first responders travel to Florida for rescue operations

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even before Hurricane Irma cleared out of the state of Florida a team of first responders from Michigan was traveling to aid in rescue operations.

A swift water task force of 45 firefighters and non-fire personnel trained in water rescues and searches left Sunday from Holly to assist in rescue and relief missions.

That number is in addition to the 1,000 Michigan National Guard troops deploying to Florida to assist in air and ground operations.

The deployments are the result of requests made for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The EMAC is an all hazards/all disciplines mutual aid compact between the states to provide consistent and coordinated response to emergencies and disasters across the nation.

“Michiganders stand with our fellow Americans dealing with the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” said Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

On Friday, Calley also signed an executive directive waiving hour and fuel restrictions as well as weigh station rules for motor carriers providing assistance to states affected by hurricanes.